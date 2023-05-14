Deputy chairman: Proactive approach remains Sibu Municipal Council’s focus

SIBU (May 14): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has always emphasised on a more proactive approach in interacting with the local community as it administers the areas under its jurisdiction.

In pointing this out, SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said such approach covers infrastructure development, issuing trade licences, monitoring public safety, managing cleanliness, housing and tourism sectors, as well as implementing other activities meant to benefit the local folk.

He said this to reporters when met during the council’s ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri 2023’ at the Baitulmal Hall of Sibu Islamic Complex here yesterday.

“Through such programme, we also have the opportunity to acquaint with one and another to strengthen the trust and relations between SMC and Sibu folks,” he said.

Abdullah Izkandar also spoke about the importance of unity in ensuring peaceful living environment here.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting and event’s organising chairperson Councillor Norizan Sanyut were among those present.