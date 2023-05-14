Fadillah: ‘Geng Perpaduan’, a commitment to strengthening people’s unity

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): The ‘Geng Perpaduan’ or ‘GP’ initiative is proof of the commitment of all parties that support the Unity Government towards strengthening unity to build a nation-state, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the initiative was also an effort to attract the interest of young people to work together with Pemuda Perpaduan, the youth movement under the Unity Government to mobilise the unity agenda throughout the country.

“The foundation of a country’s strength is the unity of various layers of society in political, economic and social aspects.

“If we unite, InsyaAllah, all other plans to build a stronger, more harmonious and prosperous nation can be done,” he told reporters after the Unity Government Pemuda National Convention, at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, here today.

Earlier, Fadillah launched the GP initiative and ‘Tekad Pemuda Perpaduan’ (youth resolutions) in conjunction with the Unity Government National Convention 2023.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the convention was a platform for the youth wing of each party under the Unity Government to find common ground to ensure better implementation of efforts to help the people. – Bernama