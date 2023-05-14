Gender equality issues dominate Unity Govt Women Convention

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): Gender equality issues, including the 30 per cent target of women as decision-makers and participation in the workforce, dominated the debate session of the Unity Government National Women Convention today.

Pakatan Harapan Wanita chief Aiman Athirah Sabu said to address these issues, every programme designed by the government to realise the Malaysia Madani aspirations needs to highlight the role of women as active participants in the development process.

“We want to emphasise that Malaysia Madani society is a society that will not exclude women in any way.

“And since Malaysia Madani is a plan to make Malaysia a comprehensively developed country, we would like to stress that every development programme that is being or will be designed should improve the position of women and commitment to gender inclusion,” she said.

The Women’s Convention held at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here, gathered about 3,400 representatives from 19 political parties in the unity government.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said the role of women is not only limited to being homemakers but also crucial in the workforce, thus contributing to the country’s development.

Aiman Athirah said a successful Madani plan is a plan that can empower women, and as such, she urged that the group be given equal access to all production processes, capital, credit, technical assistance, training and social support.

Sharing the same sentiment was Barisan Nasional Wanita chairman Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, who stressed that the role of women in national development should not be underestimated, adding that several matters need to be given attention.

“First, we must ensure women’s readiness to face economic challenges. Second, we must implement the 30 per cent target of women as decision-makers and, third, place more women in the public and private sectors.

“I believe and am confident that with this inclusion, we will be able to build a greater Malaysia and make the impossible possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gabungan Parti Sarawak Women’s chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said since women are the backbone of the party’s struggle, efforts to improve their presence and quality in politics and leadership must be made consciously and systematically by the government.

“This is so that the various proposals, legislation and regulations that touched on the welfare and well-being of women can be implemented in a fair and just manner,” she said.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah representative Datuk Flovia Ng said there is a need to provide women with more opportunities in the corporate sector and politics since the group’s participation is still insufficient, especially in Sabah, and needs to be changed to empower leadership in the government further.

The Unity Government National Women Convention is part of the inaugural Unity Government National Convention held today.

The highlight of the convention, themed ‘Madani: Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat’, is a keynote address by the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of the Joint Resolution. — Bernama