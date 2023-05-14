Man seriously injured after being knocked down by car in Siburan

KUCHING (May 14): A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a car at Mile 19 Siburan at around 4am this morning.

According to sources, the victim was putting up cones at the side of the road to conduct a check on the electrical power lines following an earlier car accident.

“After setting up the cones, the victim then began directing the traffic. A car suddenly appeared and crashed into him,” the sources said.

It was said the impact of the collision saw the victim flung about nine metres away

An ambulance was called to the scene to transport the victim to the Sarawak General Hospital.

As of the time of writing, the victim is being warded at the redzone with serious head injuries and broken bones.