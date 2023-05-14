MBKS launches Kuching Car Free Morning initiative to promote healthy lifestyle, reduce carbon emission

KUCHING (May 14): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has launched its Kuching Car Free Morning initiative at the council compound here today to promote a healthy lifestyle among the community and help reduce carbon emission.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said Kuching Car Free Morning served as a green initiative to encourage healthy living, sustain eco-friendliness and strengthen family bonding.

“The Car Free Morning provides a massive opportunity for cities to realise how much pollution affects our lives. Vehicle emissions are one of the main sources of outdoor air pollution particularly in cities.

“Ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million premature deaths in 2019, according to the World Health Organisaton,” he said before Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the initiative.

Wee pointed out that the initiative was aimed at reducing the number of vehicles in the street while encouraging people to use bicycle or public transportation, or walk.

He said this marked the first step for MBKS to encourage residents within its jurisdictions to come together to start with something to reduce carbon emissions.

“By choosing to walk, use bike or take public transportation, we can improve our health, save money and reduce our carbon footprint. To ensure sustainable cities all around, we must take steps to shift away from the current over-dependency on the automobile,” he said.

He felt that people could begin this process by thinking how they could re-organise and utilise public space for the benefit of not only new design and infrastructure but also for new generations to think of that space differently and therefore create new narratives around it.

“Temporary interventions work with existing assets and focus on shifting people’s perception which will ultimately shape how we view and exercise sustainable urban planning in the long term.

“We must continue to invest in sustainable urban mobility infrastructure such as pedestrianised zones and bike lanes, and work with our partners to provide safe and accessible public transportation for all residents,” he pointed out.

Wee urged the community especially parents to take this opportunity to teach their little ones how to ride a bike.

“Now is the perfect time to go out and buy one together. After all, this is something every child should learn to do, right?”

Several activities such as Leo Club Run by UCSI Kuching, fun walk, ‘senamrobik’ and exhibition had been held in conjunction with the launch.

On top of that, MBKS also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sunway Education Group (SEG) Sdn Bhd to work together in creating a better Kuching for all.

According to the mayor, the MoU is beneficial in terms of knowledge sharing, consultancy services by SEG, internship programme, community engagement, knowledge transfer, facilities and lab equipment.

Wee also thanked every individual who had contributed to the success of the Kuching Car Free Morning initiative.