Motorcyclist injured after being involved in accident in Miri

MIRI (May 14): A 24-year-old motorcyclist was injured after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a vehicle at Jalan ByPass Kuala Baram yesterday afternoon.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said they were notified about the incident at around 1.40pm and five personnel was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the victim was sitting by the roadside.

“An examination conducted on the victim found that he sustained an injury to his shoulder and a minor cut on his leg,” it added.

Miri APM said the victim was given initial treatment before being sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment.