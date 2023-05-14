MoU reflects efforts to forge closer ties between MBKS, Quanzhou City counterpart

KUCHING (May 14): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the ‘Friendship City Relationship’ between Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Quanzhou City of Fujian Province in China has been signed.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng represented MBKS at the inking ceremony in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday, while CPC Quanzhou Municipal Committee secretary Zhang Yigong was present on the Chinese delegation’s behalf.

The event was witnessed by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and CPC Fujian Provincial Committee secretary cum Fujian Provincial Standing Committee chairman Zhou Zuyi, together with officials from both sides.

The Premier of Sarawak’s Office said the MoU-signing signified the principles of the joint committee on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China in October 2017, aimed at promoting the sustainable development of the friendly relationship between the two cities.

During a recent visit to MBKS by the Quanzhou delegation, both parties decided to jointly enhance exchanges and cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, culture, education and youths.

“The meeting then also reached several agreements:

Firstly, to strengthen economic and trade bonds in which both parties would establish a sound information communication and sharing channel, and seek cooperation possibilities in trade, clean energy, and other areas. Entrepreneurs would be encouraged to participate in expos held in both cities like the ‘China (Quanzhou) Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo’ and those in Kuching South;

Secondly, to promote cultural exchanges in which artists from both cities would be invited to attend festivals like the Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival in Quanzhou and Kuching Festival. Both parties would support the exchanges, including holding thematic exhibitions between the museums in the two cities;

Thirdly, to push forward educational cooperation in which both parties would discuss the possibilities of exchange programmes between schools in Quanzhou and in Kuching South. The exchange programs would include, but not be limited to, classroom teaching, cultural experiences, sports activities, and Chinese language teaching;

Next, to enhance people-to-people exchanges in which both parties would support the exchanges between the overseas Chinese communities and associations in both cities, and;

Lastly, to establish an exchange mechanism in which both parties would carry out exchange programmes including, but not limited to, those mentioned earlier.

“Responsible departments and personnel should be assigned for communication, coordination and organisation of the exchange programmes,” said the statement.

For the record, the Kuching South Mayor’s Office of the MBKS and the Foreign Affairs Office of Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government are the liaison offices for Kuching South and Quanzhou City, respectively.

Deputy Premier Dato Dr Sim Kui Hian and Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were also present yesterday.