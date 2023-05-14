Nancy Shukri proposes heads of families make salary deduction, pay emoluments to housewives

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sarawak Wanita vice-chief Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, today proposed that heads of families make a salary deduction to pay emoluments to family members who are looking after the households, especially women.

Nancy, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said that this proposal is a way of recognising unpaid work as work, among other things aimed at empowering women economically.

“Many who work at home are not being paid; they are looking after the family but there are also husbands and parents who manage at home, and (they) do not have a salary.

“If possible we can recognise (this) unpaid work and perhaps, ask children or husbands’ permission, so that they can deduct their salaries,” she said.

In addition, she said that suitable job opportunities, with the same salary for women, need to be created, including the implementation of the policy of 30 per cent involvement of women as decision-makers.

“Let’s make this 30 per cent women policy a reality. 30 per cent of women in decision-making groups is indeed an old policy, but we need to improve its effectiveness,” she said.

She also reminded the leaders and parties which support the unity government to carry out their duties well, go to the field to see the needs of each state, and understand the pulse of the people.

The Unity Government National Convention, held for the first time, opened its curtain with the Unity Government National Women’s Convention and the Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, which were held simultaneously this morning.

The highlight of the convention, themed ‘Madani: Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat’, is a keynote address by the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of the Joint Resolution. — Bernama