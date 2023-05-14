Parties in unity govt should enhance compatibility, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): All 19 parties in the unity government should forge greater compatibility to strengthen their relationships, especially in facing the six state elections due this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Unity Government National Convention 2023 was the best platform for firming this compatibility.

“Following today’s Unity Government National Convention, (enhancing of) compatibility among all the 19 parties should be hastened,” said the Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after a special meeting with UMNO division chiefs, deputy chiefs and vice-chiefs at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

The Unity Government National Convention, the first of its kind, had kicked off in the morning with the Unity Government National Women Convention and Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, which were held simultaneously.

The highlight of the convention, themed ‘Madani : Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat’, is a keynote address by the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of the Joint Resolution.

Ahmad Zahid urged all Umno leaders at the division level to set aside any differences they might have had, especially during party elections for the 2023-2026 term.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said Umnomembers should bury the hatchet to strengthen the party and put it in a stronger position to face the state elections in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“To face the six state elections, we need to mobilise our machinery from now and more importantly, to reach out to voters who are not members of political parties,” he added. – Bernama