Pillion rider involved in accident at KM23 Jalan Sri Aman-Serian succumbs to injuries

KUCHING (May 14): The pillion rider who was involved in an accident at KM23 Jalan Sri Aman-Serian near Kampung Panggil on May 12 succumbed to his injuries around 10pm last night.

The deceased, identified as 14-year-old Jonnyson Stellone Bujang, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

On May 12, the deceased was riding pillion when the motorcycle he was on was involved in a crash with a sports utility vehicle around 7.15pm.

Following the crash, the rider of the motorcycle – a 21-year-old man identified as Beck Veron Ramping – was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the motorcycle burst into flames after the collision and was immediately extinguished by the firefighters.

The 60-year-old driver of the sports utility vehicle also suffered serious head injuries following the crash.