PM Anwar to meet Sabah CM, Kelantan MB to resolve water issues

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will meet Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Nor and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob within the next two weeks to find a solution to the water supply problems faced by both states for many years.

The Prime Minister said he was committed to finding a solution to the issue after gathering input regarding the problem from leaders of the respective states since the problem has been prolonged for decades now.

“I will invite the Kelantan Menteri Besar and Sabah Chief Minister and the relevant people to find a solution to the water issue faced by both states, even if it involves billions of ringgit. We must find a solution and resolve the issue by this year.

“What is important is that after 60 years, the people cannot be burdened with issues like lack of clean water supply for consumption,” he said during his speech when addressing about 3,500 delegates from 19 component parties at the Unity Government National Convention 2023 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Anwar hoped the state governments would fully support and cooperate with the Federal Government in efforts to carry out initiatives aimed at easing the burden of the people and ensuring their welfare.

“Hajiji has already given his assurance to fully cooperate and in Kelantan, I have asked the Menteri Besar and I have also presented it to the Sultan of Kelantan. I have said that this has got nothing to do with the state election because that is another issue altogether,” he said.

The Prime Minister also applauded Kelantan Menteri Besar for agreeing to meet and find a solution to the issue (water) despite the difference in political alliance with the Federal Government.

“When people come to discuss in good faith, we will walk the extra mile to appease but if people are arrogant and egoistic, they can live with it,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said there is no reason for the government to start a mega programme to solve the water issue because it involves a big allocation, but it is because the Unity Government wants to translate its promise into action by solving issues faced by the people.

“Yes, it involves a big allocation, if it needs sukuk or bond, it is our problem, but the people must not face the burden. Right now, we are trying to solve issues, big projects can wait but water, electricity, damaged roads, dilapidated schools, and clinics need to be allocated the funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Anwar said he has given Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof the mandate to fulfil the terms spelt out in the agreement. — Bernama