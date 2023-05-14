Pre-sale tickets for 26th RWMF now available

KUCHING (May 14): Music lovers can look forward to groove along to funky, upbeat African rhythms from Safi Theatre Group and Afriquoi at the upcoming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

Safi Theatre from Tanzania is a dance-based performance group that showcases improvised traditional ‘ngoma’ music (drumming and dance), blending their captivating and lively shows of traditional Tanzanian music and artistic creativity.

The group plays a variety of danceable, energetic tunes by using contemporary and traditional percussion instruments which include snare drums, tom drums and Conga flutes.

Led by Ramadhani Maneno, the members consist of young musicians and dancers between the ages of 10 to 20 years old and whose performances are inspired by the rich Tanzanian traditions and cultural diversity.

According to Maneno, having young performers is the best way to keep their heritage and traditions alive for future generations.

The troupe, he said, is proud to share their Tanzanian cultures and traditions with the world through their performances at various international events such as the annual Festival Rudolstadt in Germany and Saruj Kund Mela in India.

Safi Theatre believes that this cultural exchange, which includes musical instruments and songs, could potentially facilitate future collaborations.

The United Kingdom-based sensation Afriquoi, meanwhile fuses African rhythms with live electronic beats to create unique electronic music. Their live performances combine Gambian kora, Congolese guitar and Mandinka percussion styles.

The band consists of Jally Kebba Susso who plays the kora, Fiston Lusambo as the guitarist, Andre Espeut the lead vocalist, Nico Bentley on the electronics, keyboard and bass and André Marmot on percussions.

Formed in 2011 out of London’s cultural melting pot, the band carries a message of togetherness, health, healing and happiness.

Their Afro house classic ‘Kudaushe’ has become a favourite in clubs all over the world, of which they have toured all over Europe, with huge crowds singing along to their songs on major stages at Glastonbury, WOMAD, Dimensions, Fusion, Boomtown, Shambala, Bestival, Secret Garden Party and the London 2012 Olympics.

“We cannot wait to meet you, get ready and make sure to dance along,” said the band in their message to RWMF 2023 attendees, adding that RWMF marks their first music tour to Malaysia.

Organised by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), the 26th RWMF makes its full physical comeback at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here from June 23 to June 25.

With the theme ‘Reflections’, RWMF 2023 is an opportunity for festival goers to connect with the nature and embrace diverse musical styles with underlying values for a deeper appreciation of the world.

The festival also advocates sustainable practices and initiatives, making Sarawak a leading ecotourism destination for generations of music lovers.

Featuring a total of 199 musicians from 12 countries from four continents, festival goers can also look forward to performances by Grammy Award winner Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo from France; Big Mountain from Jamaica and the United States of America – also best known for their hit ‘Baby I Love Your Way’, Rastak from Iran and Fasylive from Maldives, among others.

The line-up will also include performers from Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

RWMF2023 will also highlight Malaysian local talents which include Zee Avi, Suk Bini, Aseana Percussion Unit, Nadir, Steve Thornton & Afroasia, Sada Borneo, Tuku Kame, Nading Rhapsody, Geng Wak Long, Buloh Bekocak, At Adau, Meruked, and Orang Orang Drum Theatre.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Klook ticketing platform across a range of categories.

The adult 1-day pass (Fri/Sun) is priced at RM230, while the adult 1-day pass on Sat is priced at RM260. For the adult 2-day pass (Fri and Sat / Sat and Sun), it is priced at RM440.

The adult 3-day pass, meanwhile, is priced at RM590. Child ticket price, on the other hand, is RM80 for a 1-day pass – under a limited-period offer.

More information can be found on RWMF official website at rwmf.net.