Premier: GPS to continue backing Anwar’s ‘strong, stable’ unity govt

KUCHING (May 14): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will remain with the unity government as it believes the current government is a strong one that can take good care of Sarawakians, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The GPS chairman said that what is important for GPS is that Malaysia has a strong government that can bring development to all Malaysians, which is why it believes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government is a strong one.

“Before the previous General Election, we saw the country experience a political crisis whereby the administration changed several times. We don’t want that to happen anymore, which is why after seeing all that we made the decision that we are only interested in seeing a government that is not only stable but strong.

“We also gave a commitment to work with the current prime minister after we were convinced working with him will ensure a strong federal government for Malaysia too,” he said in his address at the Unity Government National Convention held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

Abang Johari also expressed his hopes that with the formation of the unity government, the country can focus on reforming its economy, particularly towards the ‘new economy’ to match the development in neighbouring countries.

“Malaysia’s economy has to be based on sustainability and renewables now if the country wants to compete confidently along its neighbours. I also believe all Malaysians would want to see the country has an economy that is sustainable.

“Besides that, the nation’s economy should also be based on the capability of Malaysians too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also thanked Anwar for allocating a large budget for border infrastructure in Sarawak so the state can compete with its neighbours, especially Indonesia.

“This is because Sarawak is a state that borders Indonesia, and we want to see that we are on par with our neighbours in terms of infrastructure as well.

“For example, the border at Tebedu — I believe Malaysians will want to see the facilities on the Malaysian side of the border to be on par, if not better, with those on the Indonesian side of the border, which is Entikong,” he said.

He also reasoned that the prime minister made the right move to allocate such a big budget for border infrastructure in Sarawak as soon Indonesia will shift its capital to Nusantara.

The one-day convention saw 19 political parties from the unity government take part. Aside from Abang Johari, Anwar and other leaders of the political parties gave keynote addresses.