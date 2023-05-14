Premier: Increase in personal tithe collection shows Sarawak Muslims’ well-being has improved

KUCHING (May 14): The increase in total personal tithe (zakat fitrah) collection in Sarawak this year proves that the well-being of the Muslim community in the state has improved over the years, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, total tithe collection by Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has reached up to RM4.5 million in just one month during Ramadan this year.

“According to the Baitulmal general manager, the total tithe collection during Ramadan has reached more than RM4 million in just one month.

“So, this indicates that the socio-economic among the Muslim community in Sarawak has improved over the years,” he said in his speech during a Aidilfitri Thanksgiving Ceremony for Sarawak’s Islamic Affairs and Agencies in held at Dewan Hikmah here last night.

Abang Johari further explained that the Muslim community in Sarawak was able to enjoy such economic progress due to the state’s capability in managing interreligious relation.

“We need to take care of our unity to improve our economy. There are already signs that our Muslims are capable of improving the economy of our state, because of zakat contributions in Sarawak this year have increased.

“It means that if our economic situation is good, we will be able to assist the poor and the hardcore poor by providing education through our zakat contributions. And those who received zakat will have their lives changed because our contributions will enable them to access education and from there, they can utilise knowledge as ways to uplift their livelihood.

“I was made to understand that the agency in Sarawak had paid their zakat and the amount seems huge. For example, Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) had paid more than RM2 million in zakat, Petros, our state-owned oil and gas company which is only four years old, had already paid zakat as much as RM1 million, and other companies contributed towards payment of zakat.”

He said despite differences in racial and religious beliefs among its people, Sarawak has been able to protect itself from segregation and extremist views, adding that practising moderate approach and fair leadership were fundamentals to maintain racial harmony in the state.

“I also want to state here that the Muslim community itself needs to focus on the doctrine of justice that we must give to the community between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“This tolerance is very important to maintain the peace and harmony of our state and further for us to increase our efforts to provide for the good of the people of Sarawak,” he said, adding that the application of scientific knowledge in preaching Islam will harness unity among people.

“This is because our people here are united. The Muslims unite, and we understand our non-Muslims (Sarawakians) very well, and they believe in us because our practice is based on knowledge.

“So, this means we must maintain our harmony. Alhamdulillah, the Muslim community here always emphasises the importance of maintaining the spirit of brotherhood.

“And because we live in harmony, our Muslim leaders are able to think of creating better policies that will help to uplift the well-being of the Muslim society in facing rapid changes,” he said.

Abang Johari acknowledged that the rapid changes in the advancement of science and technology today are more harmful.

However, he said with the acquisition of scientific knowledge and better understanding of the Islamic teachings, the Muslim community in Sarawak can look to themselves to chart their own destiny without having to look across the sea for inspiration.

“Last week, I had the opportunity to launch a new technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel from algae production. And this is a natural resource that can benefit us in the future.

“The discovery of this technology signals the importance of our Muslim children to be equipped with the latest knowledge because only those (Muslims) who have better understanding in scientific knowledge can help to raise the dignity of the Muslims and benefit mankind.

“I, along with my colleagues in the government, certainly have a basic principle to raise the dignity of Muslims from an educational point of view and also from a social point of view, so that Muslims can contribute towards the development of our nation,” he said.