Report to police if anti-rabies enforcement fails to comply with SOP, Mayor Wee tells public

KUCHING (May 14): Any anti-rabies enforcement that fails to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) must be reported to the police, said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng today.

As far as the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) enforcement is concerned, he said his enforcement officers had adhered to the SOP, and their operations were carried out with the assistance of police personnel.

“If any enforcement officer forces you to open your gate and go into the house to shoot (tranquilise) your pet, report to the police. If this happens, why are you not doing that (lodge a police report)? You should.

“If anyone comes into my house and shoot my pets, I will report to the police. What’s more, the police are there to carry out the enforcement with us,” he said when met by reporters after Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the Kuching Car Free Morning initiative at the MBKS building here.

He made these remarks in response to some social media posts, one of which had accused the MBKS enforcement team of forcing its way into a residence here to take out the pet inside.

According to Wee, the enforcement squad will ask permission from the house owner before entering the house compound to shoot the pet.

He said there were cases where the dog would run away after the first shoot attempt failed.

“When the dog runs into someone else’s house, we will still ask for permission from that house owner, doesn’t matter whether you’re the pet owner or not, whether to shoot the dog. If you don’t allow (us to shoot the dog), then you keep the dog.

“We have an SOP to follow through. Every day after all their (enforcement personnel’s) actions, they will have to give a report to us. We have pictures and all those.

“We have gone through that complaint; we have looked into the action for that day. There is a video as well as pictures, that we actually asked for permission,” he explained.

The mayor opined that there was no need for netizens to circulate social media posts especially those which they could not be certain whether true or not.

He reiterated his call to the community to report to the police when they came across any enforcement which they deemed unfit or unreasonable.

“If you have seen something on social media, find out whether that is true before you share it. There is no police on Facebook, so make a case. If the social media post is not correct, don’t share it, don’t viral it,” he stressed.

Wee pledged that the MBKS enforcement team would always comply with the SOP and given this, he called on everyone not to find fault with the council.

Together with the Department of Veterinary Services of Sarawak (DVSS) as well as the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), he said they will look at how to speed up the vaccination and neutering process to better contain rabies.

“MBKS is willing to provide venues for it. Clearing stray dogs alone cannot stop rabies, everyone must play their part,” added the mayor.