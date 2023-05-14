Sabah hospitals ready for water crisis – director

KOTA KINABALU (May 14): Government hospitals here have backup plans for any water issues that may arise, said State Health Department director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said big hospitals such as Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 and 2, and Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital have reserve tanks that can last for 48 to 72 hours.

Dr Rose said they are also working closely with the City Hall and State Works Department to provide them with water should water disruptions occur.

“We have not faced any water issues so far but if we do run into prolonged water disruptions, hospital services might be affected,” she said.

Several residential and industrial areas in the state capital including University Malaysia Sabah, are facing water supply problem as the water treatment plants cannot meet the demand.

Kota Kinabalu International Airport was also without water supply on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr Rose meanwhile said three people in Sabah have been admitted into wards for heatstroke but they have fully recovered.

“The first case is an 18-year-old student who was admitted into ward on April 15, and was allowed home on April 18.

“The second case is a nine-year-old who was admitted into ward on April 30 and allowed home on May 2.

“The third case is a 27-year-old self-employed woman who received treatment as an outpatient on April 29,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Rose said all three were given appropriate treatment and have fully recovered. The cases were recorded from April 15 to May 12 this year.

She explained that the intense heat in the current climate can cause someone to sweat often, reducing the water levels in their body.

Among the symptoms of heatstroke include feeling hot and dry, quicker heartbeats, dizziness, nausea, and it can lead to seizures or fainting.

Dr Rose cautioned that children and senior citizens have the highest risk of developing health problems from the hot climate.

The Health Ministry has recorded a total of 14 cases of heatstroke in the country as of Friday.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Suani said on Saturday that the ministry expects the number of heatstroke victims to increase in this hot weather until August.

“Until Friday, there have been 14 cases, but the situation is still under control and can be accommodated in health facilities.

“There were six cases reported in Kelantan, Sarawak (five), and Sabah (three) until yesterday (Friday),” said Lukanisman.