SEA Games: Limit participation of naturalised athletes, says chef de mission

PHNOM PENH (May 14): Chef de mission (CDM) to the 2023 SEA Games Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali has urged the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) to limit the use of naturalised athletes in the future.

Mohd Nasir suggested their participation in the biennial sporting event should be limited to 10 or 20 per cent of the total players in a team, adding he was shocked when the host country fielded more than half of naturalised athletes to compete in the 2023 SEA Games.

“…we can’t have a team of all foreigners… there is no denying that this sometimes affects the psychology of our players.

“However, we cannot use it as an excuse, consider it a restriction, so do your best,” he said when met here.

Cambodia is fielding naturalised athletes to compete in men’s indoor hockey, cricket, and basketball.

Malaysian cricket squad experienced a setback in its mission to bring home three gold medals after it was defeated by the Cambodian team consisting of players from India and Pakistan who are well-known for their prowess as cricketers.

Malaysia was forced to settle for two silvers in the 50-overs and Twenty20I (T20I) events.

On Friday, the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) in a statement expressed their concerns and asked the SEAGF and the Olympic Committee involved to conduct an in-depth investigation into the organisation of cricket and conduct an audit of the qualifications of the athletes participating in this Games. – Bernama