Sibu MP distributes 700 food subsidy vouchers ahead of Gawai

SIBU (May 14): Sibu MP Oscar Ling hopes the monthly sales of essential goods organised by his service centre at a subsidised price will help ease the burden of those in need especially with the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration.

Speaking to reporters yesterday during the distribution of the food subsidy vouchers at Swan Square here, he said with the voucher, recipients can purchase a 20kg bag of rice, 2kg of cooking oil and a crate of 30 eggs at RM35 instead of RM50.40.

As many as 700 vouchers were distributed with one voucher per family – RM5 petrol vouchers were also handed out.

“We have selected those items as they are essential food items. Hopefully this will ease the burden of our people especially during this inflation. I think this is a more direct way to help our people.

“There is also rebate of RM5 for the purchase of milk powder above RM20 and I think this is a good deal,” he said.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that 500 subsidised gas cylinders will be distributed at the Public Works Department (JKR) ferry wharf at Sungai Bidut on May 27.

“This is also (done) for the upcoming Gawai celebration. So, those celebrating Gawai can participate. It will be RM20 per cylinder but they need to bring their empty cylinder,” he said.