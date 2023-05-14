Uggah: Sarawak records RM12 bln in revenue last year, highest among states in Malaysia

KUCHING (May 14): Sarawak’s revenue of RM12 billion last year was the highest recorded among states in Malaysia, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Second Minister of Finance and New Economy, said this achievement was notified to him and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when they attended a national finance meeting recently.

Noting that much has been achieved by the state over the past 60 years, he called on the people of Sarawak to work together for the state to continue moving forward.

“Sarawak is lucky to have a leader who has the spirit of the people, is far-sighted, courageous and wise to seek income for the state of Sarawak.

“That did not come rolling in, it came from our leaders who have the ability and know how to find income for Sarawak,” he said when speaking at the Pre Gawai Dinner 2023 at the Spaoh Sports Complex, Betong last night.

On another matter, Uggah who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said cooperation with longhouse residents in the area is essential to make Spaoh District a destination for producing sewing materials, embroidery and other products .

He noted that the local residents are now actively engaged in raising crossbred chickens.

“This has very high potential, and we plan to encourage at least 1,000 families to join this hybrid chicken farm as well as other crops.

“There are 7,000 hybrid chickens that have been distributed and from there 5,000 have been successfully sold. We here have a lot of pepper plantations and palm oil plantations, so apart from that we want to add a new source of income in the Bukit Saban area,” he added.

Also present at the event were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, former MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat, Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) director Samuel Simon and other heads of departments and community leaders.