Zahid throws full backing behind Anwar, urges naysayers to move forward

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Umno, Barisan Nasional (BN) components and others to throw their full support behind Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He welcomed Anwar back to Umno’s headquarters after a 25-year hiatus and asked the audience to give him a standing ovation during his speech at the inaugural National Unity Government Convention at World Trade Centre here.

“I saw during our travels nationwide for our Aidilfitri open houses and felt glad to have you back since you were in fact an old friend who had been separated from us for 25 years.

“I want to welcome you back here and tell everyone that you are indeed the real Anwar,” he said.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said he does not want to look at the past anymore when they were both fierce rivals from the opposite sides of the spectrum fighting to beat each other at the elections and in Parliament.

The Bagan Datuk MP told the 1,000-plus-strong hall not to heed the naysayers who chide them for working with each other after they tried to destroy one another during campaigning for the 15th general elections.

“I saw in Kedah, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan how much support you have and am convinced that if we continue to support Anwar and this Madani government we can even win at the 16th general elections,” he said.

“So to everyone, don’t look back anymore. If you do, you will find those who dislike us, our critiques. Well ignore them. The people want this unity government to rule and we want to build on this sentiment in the most harmonious way.

‘We will respect our diversity and we ask that Anwar bring Malaysia back to the forefront and be one of the leading nations in the Asean region,” he added. — Malay Mail