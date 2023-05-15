Anwar: Unity Govt National Convention cemented ties, making it difficult for Opposition to sabotage my administration

KUALA LUMPUR (May 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked his supporters and the leaders of the various political parties in his unity government for putting their trust and faith in him.

He said yesterday’s Unity Government National Convention solidified his coalition and proved to the public that he was the man for the job, and thereby made it difficult for his opponents to topple the government.

“All of you here today have shown confidence and commitment to my cause and I am glad as this will be the basis for us to mould the nation in accordance with the Madani concept.

“At yesterday’s national convention, I praised Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, which made him happy, but the more important takeaway from the convention is that our union is stronger now.

“With a stable government, no one can sabotage us and the public’s trust in us will grow. In turn, this will attract more investments as investor confidence grows in us,” said Anwar during his monthly assembly with staff from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Anwar asked that all government employees be prepared for more policy changes and urged them to get on board with it.

The Tambun MP also addressed the water shortages in Kelantan and Sabah, promising to tackle the issue with a sense of urgency.

“It will necessitate big mega projects to fix the water issues in Kelantan and Sabah and we will fix them. In Kedah, water shortages are an issue too, but it is difficult negotiating with them.

“Projects like this have been taking too long and people always point to politics as the issue.

“I would like to put that aside and tell you that we have asked those states to allow us to handle these projects, as they are massive projects, and we would need new policies and plans to ensure it is all done properly,” he added.

The Unity Government National Convention held at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur yesterday saw the parties in Anwar’s unity government come together, put their differences aside, apologise for their mistakes and promise to work together to win the upcoming state elections. – Malay Mail