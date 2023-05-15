Club promotes Kg Jepak’s Aidilfitri lights tradition with second Pelita Raya contest

BINTULU (May 15): The Bubar Bintulu Football Club received an encouraging response this year for its second Pelita Raya competition.

Club president Shahrul Abdul Malek said the competition sought to rekindle the spirit of past Hari Raya celebrations, when the whole of Kampung Jepak would be illuminated with kerosene lamps but with the modern twist of LED lamps today.

“This year we have slightly changed the theme which is ‘Tiada yang lama, tiada yang baru’ (without the old there is nothing new) and the score evaluation from the judges, unlike last year where the winners were decided with the most ‘Likes’ on Facebook,” he said following the recent prize-giving ceremony.

The first prize of RM800 and a trophy went to Mohd Farid Jemat.

Hassan Kiprawi and Juhaili Mohidin came in second and third to win RM600 and RM300 respectively along with a trophy each.

The special award for the best initiative went to Kefli Sidi and Jemni Ahmad, who received RM100.

Consolation prizes of RM100 each also went to the fourth to 10th place winners.

Kampung Jepak is known for its colourful lighting during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Most of the residents light their homes with twinkling and colourful LED lights as well as traditional oil lamps.