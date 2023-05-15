Couple to enter defence on charge of killing woman in 2020

SIBU (May 15): The High Court here today ordered a married couple from the Klang Valley to enter their defence on a charge of murdering a Perak woman, whose body was found partially stuffed in a suitcase here in 2020.

Judge Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Seow Pei Chee of Subang Jaya and her husband Cheung Chia Ming of Kuala Lumpur, both aged 41.

The couple is jointly charged with killing Heng Heow Lin, 38, between 10pm on Oct 4 and 6am on Oct 6, 2020 at a house in Jalan Tong Sang here.

The charge was framed Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Seow and Cheung, represented by lawyers Yap Hoi Liong and Jacob Wong respectively, are to give their sworn statements from July 3-5, 2023.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto had called 18 witnesses to testify against the two accused.

Based on previous reports, Heng’s fully clothed body was found by passersby partially stuffed inside a suitcase by the side of Jalan Aman here at about 6.30am on Oct 6, 2020.

A post-mortem conducted at Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching established the cause of death as asphyxia due to neck compression, and head injury due to blunt force trauma.

Two handwritten notes were found with the body, one of which was addressed to her 16-year-old daughter believed to be living with family members in Perak.