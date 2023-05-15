DAP man urges MPP to give immediate action to Lorong Batu Kawa 1 drain

KUCHING (May 15): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) should give immediate attention to the drain at Lorong Batu Kawa 1 here, as it is in a dire and terrible state, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen pointed out that the drain was filled with tree branches and garbage as well as overgrown with grass.

He claimed that all of these obstructions would result in flooding during periods of heavy rain, which could pose a severe threat to the safety and well-being of the residents living in the vicinity.

“The state of the drain is particularly alarming given that the vicinity is prone to flooding, as evidenced by the recent flooding on March 18.

“The stagnant water in this dilapidated drain can also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects, increasing the risk of diseases like dengue fever.

“(In view of this,) MPP needs to fix and clean the drain right away,” he said in a statement.

Kong believed that it is MPP’s responsibility to ensure that the drainage system is functioning properly to prevent flooding and the spread of water-borne diseases.

He said failure to do so will only exacerbate the problem and put the lives of residents at risk.

“As such, I strongly urge MPP to immediately look into the fixing and cleaning of the drain at Lorong Batu Kawa 1 to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

“Immediate action must be taken to fix the drainage system to prevent flooding and also the spread of diseases,” he said.