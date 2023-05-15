Delta Leasing donates RM20,000 for MRC Sibu to acquire new ambulance

SIBU (May 15): Delta Leasing Bhd (DLB) on May 9 contributed RM20,000 to the Sibu branch of Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC), after learning of its quest to acquire a new ambulance to better serve folks here.

DLB executive chairman Dr Gregory Hii said the contribution came under the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

“The company has set aside one per cent of its profit annually to finance suitable and meaningful projects.

“We have given CSR funding when we can, as well as organised meaningful projects including obesity campaigns and talks by national personalities such as the president of Transparency International Malaysia,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Recently, MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee said they were looking to add a new ambulance costing about RM200,000 to its existing fleet of vehicles to provide better service to Sibu folk.

Chua said MRC Sibu currently only has only three vehicles – one ambulance, a van and a four-wheel-drive.

According to him, their existing 18-year-old ambulance had been kept in rather good condition through regular maintenance.