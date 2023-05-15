Govt to solve water woes in Kelantan, Sabah despite huge expenditure, says PM

PUTRAJAYA (May 15): The federal government will try to resolve the water supply problems in Kelantan and Sabah even though it involves huge expenditure, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The water issues in Kelantan and Sabah need to be addressed because it is a fundamental problem and not a political matter,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly for May 2023 here today.

Anwar said he had negotiated the matter with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and informed the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V that the federal government has to take over the responsibility of solving the problems despite the huge expenditure.

Yesterday, the prime minister said he would meet Hajiji and Ahmad Yakob within the next two weeks to find a solution to the water supply problems faced by both states for many years.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that based on planning, efforts to overcome the water issues in Kelantan and Sabah took too long in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Budget 2023.

He added that the government is in the midst of preparing the mid-term review of the 12MP.

At the same time, Anwar said he would also hold discussions at the Economy Ministry and Finance Ministry levels to address the water supply issue in Kelantan and Sabah.

He further said that issues involving basic facilities, such as potholes and puddled roads in some cities, also need to be resolved, adding that RM1 billion had been allocated for that purpose this year.

“(In addressing this,) civil servants need to adjust a little from the (existing) plan or policy,” he said. – Bernama