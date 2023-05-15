Hajiji urges KL to expedite implementation of Pan Borneo packages

KOTA KINABALU (May 15): The State Government wants the Federal Government to expedite

implementation of the remaining Pan Borneo Highway project packages in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said this when discussing the issue during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at Seri Gaya here on Monday.

It has been reported that 20 out of the 35 packages under Phase One of the Pan Borneo projects have yet to start.

Hajiji also discussed with Fadillah who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities on ways to boost productivity of cocoa plantations in Sabah.

Also present were Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties as well as Datuk Siti Aminah Aching, Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister.