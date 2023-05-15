IKM Bintulu on track in meeting state’s need of skilled workforce, says Talib

BINTULU (May 15): With Bintulu being a leader in industrialisation in this region, more people with technical, engineering and vocational skills are required in this industry, said Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Speaking at the Mara Skills Institute’s (IKM) Bintulu 7th convocation ceremony here yesterday, Talib commended the institution for its active role in producing technically competent graduates with the knowledge and skills for the various industries.

“Congratulations to IKM Bintulu for being able to cater to the increasing demand of highly skilled workforce, especially here in Bintulu,” he said.

Talib, who is also advisor of Jepak Jaya Development, said Bintulu is now capable of producing its own skilled workforce for local industries.

“While working for the Asean Bintulu Fertiliser plant then, we had a hard time looking for local skilled workers.

“We had to source workforce from neighbouring Indonesia and the Philippines because they had the skills, and also as a cost-effective alternative of recruiting skilled workers from England, Korea and Germany,” he said.

Talib, who lauded IKM’s proactive role in student recruitment plan and community engagement, was also pleased to note that some of IKM Bintulu’s graduates had become successful entrepreneurs and set up their own companies.

“Business and job opportunities are readily available when the economy grows, whereas technical education is no more a second choice as there is a need to have skills these days,” he said, while calling for more from the younger generation to establish a career path in the various heavy industries.

IKM Bintulu director Mohd Syukri Abdullah, meanwhile, noted the high demand for skilled workers in the energy sector, as well as in the oil and gas industry.

The existing programmes in IKM Bintulu, he said, could not fully cater to the increasing demand for skilled workforce, thus it had designed short courses, part-time programmes and competency certificates to meet the industry’s needs.

“With the opening of many new plants, I believe the demand for skilled workers will continue to rise,” said Mohd Syukri, while assuring parents and students on the employability of IKM graduates.

According to him, IKM has exceeded the target set by the government with over 80 per cent graduate employability.

“We have sent many students around Bintulu, and currently we are not able to supply the outbound labour market due to the very high demand in Bintulu itself,” he said.

Some 314 IKM Bintulu students received their diplomas and certificates during the convocation ceremony held at IKM’s Dewan Perdana Sri Kenyalang.