Increase development funds for Sabah, Sarawak, says Snowdan

KUCHING (May 15): The unity government should allocate more funds to states such as Sabah and Sarawak which are still lagging far behind in terms of development, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The state Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (Creative Industry and Performing Arts) said since the unity government has marked a new era for Malaysia, the ways of doing things should be different from those done in the last 30 or 40 years ago.

“We want a stable government that gives equal development. In areas where development is still way behind like Sabah and Sarawak, we stress that the unity government would give more funding.

“These are the states that still need bigger funds. That’s how we look at it,” he said when met by reporters after the opening ceremony of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting at the DUN Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

He was asked to comment on the speech delivered by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the 2023 Unity Government National Convention in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

During the convention, Abang Johari said he believed that all Malaysians wanted to see Malaysia having an economy that is sustainable, and that the nation’s economy should be based on the capability of Malaysians.

He also hoped that the country would focus in reforming its economy towards ‘new economy’ in order to match the development in neighbouring countries.

Snowdan, who was also present at the convention, said he concurred with Abang Johari having stated that Sarawak wanted a government that is stable and strong.

“When we have a stable and strong government, our economy whether in Sarawak or in Malaysia, will improve. What we want is a strong government, especially in Sarawak.

“That is why we have given our support to the unity government to make sure that what we have planned for Sarawak will be continued. We focus on our economy and development in Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

The Balai Ringin assemblyman said the convention was quite unique in the sense that similar event had never taken place before.

According to him, a reason that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) decided to be a part of the unity government is to help ensure that the government will not change every few years.

He cautioned that an unstable government would most likely put the country’s economic development at stake.

Through the convention, Sbowdan believed that the cooperation among the various parties concerned could be enhanced to achieve common goals.

Pointing out that there was no forever foe in politics, he said some political leaders had decided to make peace and maintain as friends for mutual benefits.

“What is important is that the convention served as an avenue for all to look at what we have in common and set aside political differences.

“It is time for us to focus on bringing about development together,” he said, adding that all should channel their energy to building a stronger Malaysia for Malaysians.