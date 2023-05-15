Kuching High Court upholds decision to acquit, discharge teacher of sexually assaulting male student

KUCHING (May 15): The High Court here today upheld the Sessions Court’s decision to discharge and acquit a male teacher on four counts of committing physical sexual assault and one count of gross indecency against a 12-year-old male student in 2019.

Judge Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin freed the 47-year-old accused after the prosecution withdrew their appeal after considering the Sessions Court’s grounds of decision.

The appeal was therefore struck out by Zaleha.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Aida Nurdiana Che Kamarulzaman, while the accused was represented by counsels Shankar Ram, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying.

On Aug 29, 2022, the Sessions Court judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad had discharged and acquitted the accused on all five charges without calling for him to enter his defence.

Dayang Ellyn Narisa made the decision after ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

It was understood that the previous court had found among others, that the third witness, who was also the victim, contradicted himself on many material points during the trial and further caused confusion involving the location specified in the charge sheets.

According to the first to third charge, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the 12-year-old male student by touching his body, kissed his forehead and lips, hugged him and sucked his private part.

The three charges were allegedly committed between April and July 2019 at the school’s male toilet and a store room at a primary school in Petra Jaya here.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017 punishable under Section 14 of the same act, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

For the fourth charge, the accused was alleged to have sexually assaulted the student by asking him to suck his (accused) private part in the school’s male toilet in August 2019.

The alleged offence was charged under Section 14(b) of the SOACA 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same act which carries up to 20 years’ jail and caning upon conviction.

According to the fifth charge, the accused allegedly had incited the student to do an act of gross indecency by asking him to insert his private part into the accused’s anus at the school’s toilet between April to July 2019

The charge was framed under Section 377E of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to 15 years and caning upon conviction.

It was learned that the student informed the incident to his grandmother, who then told it to his father. His father subsequently lodged a police report for further action.

A total of six prosecution witnesses comprised of the victim, a police photographer, the victim’s father, a female teacher, the school’s headmaster and a police officer, were called to testify during the trial which started in 2020.