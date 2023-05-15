Loh Siew Hong continues legal challenge against three kids’ unilateral conversion to Islam

KUALA LUMPUR (May 15): Hindu mother Loh Siew Hong today continued pursuing her challenge against the unilateral conversion of her three children to Islam, by filing an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

When contacted, Loh’s lawyer A. Srimurugan told Malay Mail the appeal was filed this morning, and that no case management dates had been fixed yet.

Srimurugan also said he will be writing to the Court of Appeal to seek earlier court dates.

In her notice of appeal filed today, Loh told the Court of Appeal that she was appealing the entire decision by the High Court on May 11, which rejected her challenge against her children’s unilateral conversion to Islam. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME