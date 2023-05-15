Malaysia-France team win Daiwa International Deep Sea Fishing Challenge

LABUAN (May 15): Labuan’s prestigious annual event Daiwa International Deep Sea Fishing Challenge 2023 ended yesterday with Malaysia-France team Seaborg winning the grand prize of RM40,000, Daiwa fishing gear and trophies.

The nine Malaysians from Sabah and Labuan together with French anglers on board their team boat made their way on May 9 to Terumbu Ubi waters (Ardasier Reef) in the South China Sea about 290km away, and returned with an impressive catch of 113kg in the five-day deep sea fishing challenge.

The annual deep sea fishing tournament, one of the three main events of the 25th Labuan International Sea Challenge (LISC) 2023, was organised by Labuan Corporation (LC) in collaboration with Kelab Ekstream GHRT and Feel Alive.

The tournament saw 21 boats flagged off from Labuan Public Marina on May 9, with 213 anglers from France, Brunei, Australia, Canada, Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak.

First runner-up went to Hong Kong team Ocean Blue 1 (comprising Canadian and Hong Kong anglers) with a 75kg catch to bag RM10,000, Daiwa fishing gear and trophies.

Anglers from Ipoh, Perak of Silibin Tackle 1 were third with a 70.20kg catch and brought home RM5,000, Daiwa fishing gear and trophies.

Local angler Samuel Bonging from the Seaborg team emerged champion in the special category after he landed a grouper weighing a whopping 77kg. He took home a cash prize of RM5,000 and Daiwa fishing gear.

Sabah’s anglers dominated the individual event category with Goldie James emerging champion with his Dogtooth Tuna catch weighing 24.82kg; Pawesta Wen in second place with a 19.32kg Yellowfin Tuna; and Chin Yun Ngen with a Ruby Snapper weighing 16.68kg.

All of them each received RM500, Daiwa fishing gear and trophies.

LC chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the international event would continue next year, in the hope of more participants from various countries. –Bernama