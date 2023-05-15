Malaysian Institute of Architects Sarawak pays tribute to the late Philip Chang

KUCHING (May 15): The Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) Sarawak Chapter has paid tribute to pioneer architect Philip Chang, who passed away last month.

In a statement, PAM Sarawak said Chang’s projects included the Kuching Waterfront promenade and Malaysia-China Friendship Park at Jalan Song here.

Chang was born in Singapore in 1952 before his family moved to Kuching, where he studied at St Thomas’ School from 1957 to 1969.

With an eye and skill for art and design, Chang studied architecture at Sydney University’s School of Architecture and later worked for Granada Homes; a builder and supplier of kit-homes, as a builder on construction sites.

“Philip returned to Kuching after graduating to join the Public Works Department (JKR) where he worked and formed strong friendships with many of his peers there.

“In 1985, Chang and a few other architects worked to reinvent PAM Sarawak chapter by working with PAM Kuala Lumpur to amend and improve working policies,” said PAM Sarawak.

Chang served as PAM Sarawak chairman from 1989 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2001, as well as was a driving force behind the state PAM chapter’s practice and government liaison sub-committee.

He was deputy chairman of the joint technical consultative committee under the state’s Ministry of Public Health and Local Government, working with local councils and government agencies to standardise guidelines and policies, including the revision of the Sarawak Building Ordinance.

He was also a board member of Lembaga Akitek Malaysia with active involvement in the organisation’s practice, education, and disciplinary committee.

Chang was reappointed to the board in December 2022.

His company, United Consultants Architects Sdn Bhd, was a multidisciplinary firm set up in Miri before a second branch opened in Kuching.

Their projects include the Kuching Waterfront project that entailed the construction of a 1km-long promenade with parks, facilities, and numerous historical buildings; Friendship Park at Jalan Song; and Curtin University in Miri.

Chang served for 17 years as a Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor with the objective of being a conduit between architects and the council, said PAM Sarawak.

“He strongly believed that the upcoming generation of architects should consider joining the council in order to improve on the policies and rules.”

Chang also spent three years at LimKokWing Institute of Creative Technology teaching senior students working drawings and architecture drawing, an experience he found to be inspiring and fulfilling.

He was also former Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pending deputy chairman.

Chang passed away on April 29 this year, leaving behind his wife Tan Moi Moi as well as children Byron, Dwayne, and Melissa.