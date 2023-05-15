Mayor: Sarawak may draft policy for commercial tuak manufacturing

KUCHING (May 15): Sarawak could soon come up with a policy for the commercial manufacturing of ‘tuak’ (traditional Dayak rice wine), said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Moreover, he said such an implementation would take into account many aspects such as formulation, the alcohol content, as well as matters pertaining to the customs and heritage of the community.

“Such a policy or guidelines has not been created before, but I think it needs to be done because we want to ensure the quality of the drink for those who want to try it, especially the visitors from outside Sarawak.

“We will, nevertheless, get experts’ view over this matter before creating such as policy and guidelines too,” he told reporters when met at the Heritage Food Festival in The Hills Shopping Mall here yesterday.

When contacted after the event, Wee said his side would assist ‘in all possible ways’ regarding the possibility of having the policy and guidelines for brewing ‘tuak’.

“This is to ensure that our ‘tuak’ would be suitable for the international market.

“What we’re saying is we need to look into the possibilities of our ‘tuak’ going into the international market,” he said.

Meanwhile, the festival’s organising chairperson Datin Dona Drury Wee said someone like Associate Professor Dr Micky Vincent from the Faculty of Science and Technology Resources of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) should be the right person to be consulted on the matter.

“Prof Vincent is a person who is able to guide ‘tuak’ makers on things such as the right amount of alcohol, its suitable temperature to be kept and other related stuff including quality control.

“It must be said that the art of tuak-making differs from one maker to another.

“In Sarawak, every longhouse or household has its own way of brewing ‘tuak’,” Dona told reporters at the event.

She said based on what she knew, if a ‘tuak’ was made in a hot temperature, there would be a difference in its taste compared those made in a cool environment.

Still on the same subject, Sarawak Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak (CHASS) deputy president Gracie Geikie said it would be good if ‘tuak’ could obtain MS Sirim certification and labelling, arguing that this could ensure quality control.

“While we understand that the alcohol level in the drink cannot be controlled in that it depends on the method of distillation and where it is made, we want to see it (tuak) become a quality product as well.

“The policy should, nevertheless, be able to preserve the Dayak ‘adat’ (native customs) because making ‘tuak’ is not like making whiskey,” said Gracie.

The two-day Heritage Food Festival concluded yesterday.