Mitec bags four awards at HAPA Awards Malaysia Series 2023-2024

KUALA LUMPUR (May 15): Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) received four awards at the recent HAPA Awards Malaysia Series 2023-2024.

The awards include the Winner of Malaysia’s Best Tourism Destination under the MICE category and Best 30 Chefs of The Year for Master of Banquet Chef of the Year.

“It is an honour to have won not one but all four nominated awards at HAPA Awards Malaysia. These awards recognise MITEC as the leading venue and we are honoured to have won this inaugural award.

“This recognition strengthens our position as the perfect choice for international organisers and planners to host their major global events,” commented Mitec chief executive officer Mala Dorasamy.

The Malaysia’s Best Top 10 Destinations Award celebrates the Resilience and Excellence of Hospitality, F&B, Culinary, and Tourism Industry in Malaysia. It highlights the establishment of the venue’s highest quality service and excellent event management to create extraordinary experiences. MITEC’s exceptional hospitality, top-notch F&B, and culinary expertise have earned it a spot in Malaysia’s Top 10 Best Destinations Award.

The HAPA Award, which is also known as the ‘Oscars in Hospitality’, has awarded MITEC the Resilience Award for overcoming the challenges during the 2020-2021 pandemic. The centre pulled all the stops to ensure a safe and sustainable reopening of the venue after the lifting of the restrictions impacting the business events industry from around October 2022.

Mala added, “We are further motivated to keep pushing the bar, as a venue and an important infrastructure of the city, in contributing to Kuala Lumpur’s and Malaysia’s economic impact.”

Meanwhile, PGSB Sdn Bhd Board chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said: “MITEC’s agility to overcome challenges and most importantly the commitment and passion of the employees are the backbones of the centre. The centre’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent and competency among its employees has propelled it to become Malaysia’s top venue.

“These awards are a testament to their dedication, passion, and commitment to the centre. The team’s exceptional service and culinary skills have also earned several other awards, which include Mala Dorasamy, the CEO as Malaysia’s Best Hospitality & Tourism Personality for Positive Impact Leadership, and Chef Chiew, as the Best 30 Chefs of The Year for Master of Banquet Chef of the Year at HAPA Awards Malaysia Series 2023-2024”.

Recognising her employees’ unwavering dedication, Mala shared, “Our success is built on the commitment of our employees, and I am proud to lead such a passionate and hardworking team.”

Leading the culinary team at MITEC, Chiew expressed, “My passion has always been to excel in this industry, and it is my top priority to ensure that our team shares the same objective of providing the best experience for our customers.”

Other awards recipients at HAPA Awards included World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) chief executive officer Dato Seri Dr. Irmohizam and Sama-Sama Hotel Kuala Lumpur general manager Sundra Kulendra.

Visit their website for the latest news and highlights at MITEC.