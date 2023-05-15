Raising awareness of childhood cancer not a one-off thing, says long-time SCCS volunteer

IF there is one wish that Jocelyn Hee hopes to come true, it would be to buy more time for the cancer-stricken children.

The Mirian, who has been a volunteer of Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) for over 16 years, knows too well that when it comes to the fight against cancer, ‘there is no such thing as tomorrow’.

“As volunteer, I’m always racing against time because I can never know what could happen in the next moment.

“For us and everyone involved in SCCS, the time is always now,” says the former hotel manager, whom the children under her charge fondly call ‘Ah Mee’ – a more endearing version of the Chinese word for ‘mother’.

Hee never sees any of the children as ‘another cancer case’. She always puts in all of her hard work, energy and emotions to make sure that these young patients would get all the help that they need, be as comfortable as possible or many a time, she would bring in the food that they love.

“Going through cancer treatments and the effects are painful enough for these young children; not even adults can withstand such an ordeal.

“I always let them (children) know that they are very brave to go through it all, and I always do my best to fulfil their requests like buying their favourite food.

“It’s the least that I can do for them.”

From hotel line to volunteerism

Recalling her journey with SCCS, Hee said she was approached by former president Gary Ho back in 2007, who told her about the plan to set up a SCCS unit in the northern region.

At that time the society, which was established in 1999 by a group of parents of children with cancer, was looking into expanding their services outside of its Kuching headquarters.

She was not interested at first because back then, it was already a challenge for her to juggle work with other commitments.

Gradually, though, she felt impressed – not to mention, overwhelmed – by Ho’s persistence in getting her on board the plan.

“One thing about me is that I have a soft spot for children. Whenever I think about children suffering from cancer, I would think about how much pain that they have to endure at such a young age.

“This makes me very sad.

“So back then, I was reluctant to find out more (about SCCS) because I knew it would affect me emotionally; I knew that I was avoiding it because of the ugly truth about childhood cancer.”

After much persuasion by Ho, Hee officially joined SCCS in 2008 as a committee member cum the society’s head of liaison for the northern region.

Not an easy journey

In her years with the SCCS, Hee has seen and dealt with various childhood cancer cases and understandably, some are more difficult than others.

She has felt the pressure taking its toll on her physically, mentally and emotionally.

“Still, none can be worse than having to deal with the passing of the children who had succumbed to cancer after a long suffering.

“I bear the mental scars that I got from many cases, but I want to be strong for as long as I possibly can.

“I want to stay strong for the bereaved families, to help them settle the important details.”

However, Hee acknowledges the need for a time-out when things become too overwhelming for her.

“Talking to a friend or a counsellor does provide some relief.”

‘Wishing Star’

The ‘Wishing Star Project’ is a SCCS’ initiative meant to add on to the provision of care and support to patients under palliative care so as to improve their quality of life and also that of their families.

As associated with the name, the programme involves efforts to realise the wishes of any palliative patient with the intention of creating meaningful memories with their loved ones.

However, Hee knows about the negative perception from some quarters regarding the project, but she stresses: “It actually helps create an opportunity for the family and the patient to establish good memories, spend as much time with one another, and allow the patient to spend the remaining days as comfortable and as happily as possible.”

She remembers a young patient named Andryien, who was diagnosed with Suprarenal Tumor when he was three years old back in 2017.

“In 2018, he was registered as a patient under palliative care and his ‘Wishing Star’ request was to celebrate Christmas with his family, even when Christmas was still a few months away at the time.

“Regardless, we did our best to make that happen. We brought him many of his favourite food to his home.

“Andryien passed away on Christmas Day that year. He’s gone, but his courage to fight remains inspirational to me.

“I remember how contagious Andryien’s laughter and positivity were. He inspired me to continue looking on the bright side no matter what obstacles that come your way.”

In 2022, SCCS recorded a total of seven cases of patients undergoing palliative care, and eight cases from between Jan and May 8 this year.

For the record, these cases were referred to the society by government hospitals from all over the state.

‘Her gift of faith, hope and joy’

Hee says many have asked her why she remains passionate about the childhood cancer cause.

“They would tell me: ‘There are many other charity campaigns that need attention too’.

“Perhaps, it’s what my husband has taught me – to look at a glass half-filled; that my contributions represent the gift of faith, hope and joy that I can provide to those children fighting cancer.

“Children remain our nation’s greatest asset, as they will become the future leaders and builders of our country.

“The campaign on raising awareness of childhood cancer is not just a one-off thing. Through awareness, we educate the people about early detection and proper care, and for them to know that childhood cancer is treatable.”

Signifying this awareness is SCCS’ signature annual event, GoBald, where this year’s drive would also mark Hee’s fourth time going bald for a noble cause.

“The SCCS needs about RM2 million every year to support more than 150 families throughout Sarawak in their fight against childhood cancer.

“For GoBald 2023, I am looking at RM50,000 as my personal fundraising target this time.”

Registration for GoBald 2023 is on-going, and can be done via www.gobald.my.

The participants can either choose to raise funds and shave their heads, or to raise funds only.

Proceeds from the fundraiser would help ensure children with cancer get access to integrated and improved care, treatment and facilities that they need to get better.

*Go Bald 2023 is back this June 11, to take place at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri. The event will run from 1.30pm to 7.20pm.*