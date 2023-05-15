Remain united for sake of continued devt, Dr Rundi tells Dayaks

BINTULU (May 15): The Dayaks in the state must remain united and work closely with each other for the sake of continued development and progress in various aspects, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Kemena assemblyman said as the majority ethnic group in Sarawak, the Dayaks should join together as one big family and at the same time empower their roles in various aspects and fields.

He said the Dayak associations or organisations such as Dayak Bidayuh National Association, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak, Orang Ulu National Association, Sarawak Dayak Iban Association and others play an important role to unite the Dayak community in the state.

“The Dayak community should stick to a union that can truly uphold the rights and interests of all communities and not just fight for a personal agenda that only benefits some,” he said when officiating the Bintulu divisional Pre-Gawai Dinner 2023 here Saturday.

He added that this year’s theme ‘Segulai Sejalai’ is a useful platform and guide for the Dayak community to continue to establish close cooperation with each other.

“Therefore, the Gawai celebration this year will enable the Dayak community to share their feelings and ideas on how to improve themselves for the better in the future.”

During the dinner, Dr Rundi also announced financial assistance of RM20,000 to the Bintulu Pre-Gawai Dinner 2023 committee.

Also contributing were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who is Bintulu MP (RM20,000); Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi (RM15,000); and Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang (RM5,000).