Report: Govt drops appeal against S’wakian Jill Ireland’s right to use term ‘Allah’ in religious learning

KUCHING (May 15): The federal government has dropped its decision to appeal a High Court ruling on Sarawakian Christian Jill Ireland’s right to use the term ‘Allah’ to refer to God in religious learning.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), representing the Home Ministry, had on April 18 notified the Court of Appeal that it did not wish to pursue the appeal.

FMT also quoted lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who represented the Selangor, Kedah and the Federal Territories religious councils, as saying that they had been notified of the withdrawal.

In a landmark decision in 2021, the High Court had ruled that Jill could use the word ‘Allah’ in her religious education.

The court case stemmed from the Home Ministry’s seizure on May 11, 2008 of Christian religious CDs and books using the term ‘Allah’ under Section 9 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 when Jill disembarked at the then Low-Cost Carrier Terminal in Sepang.

The CDs, containing titles including ‘Cara Menggunakan Kunci Kerajaan Allah’, ‘Cara Hidup Dalam Kerajaan Allah’, and ‘Ibadah Yang Benar Dalam Kerajaan Allah’, were brought from Indonesia.

Jill had sought a declaration that her constitutional rights had been violated.

In 2017, her lawyers had highlighted views from local and international experts that the Arabic word ‘Allah’ for God is not used exclusively by Islam, as the word has been adopted into Malaysia’s national language and has long been used by the local Bahasa Malaysia-speaking Christian community as shown by Malay translations of Christian publications dating back a few centuries.