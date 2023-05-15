SDNU: Include the Dayak community in Sibu Urban Renewal Plan

SIBU (May 15): The Sibu Urban Renewal Plan is hoped to benefit the Dayak community here, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu chairman Chambai Lindong.

He said the Dayak community has all this while been working together with other communities to help Sibu grow.

“The Dayak community who migrated to this city from the countryside are also part of Sibu. We hope the Sibu Urban Renewal Plan will include our community in terms of affordable houses, community halls and so on,” he said in his welcoming address at the ‘Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu’ event here Saturday.

Chambai said that there are about 20,000 to 30,000 Dayak people living and working in the town including Sibu Jaya and they only return to visit their village once in a while.

Therefore, he called on the government not to leave the Dayak community out in the implementation of the development plan.

Meanwhile, he said the goal to establish a Dayak Food Court here has received positive response from the Sibu Municipal Council chairman.

The Malam Mantar Gawai Dayak Sibu event was officiated by Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang as ‘Tuai Pengabang’ with more than 1,000 attendees.

Themed ‘Unity in Diversity’, the event was ogranised by SDNU Sibu together with Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak Sibu, Dayak Bidayuh National Association Sibu and Orang Ulu National Association Sibu.

Also present were Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Danggang Ugik as the representative of the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.

At the event, Danggang announced an allocation of RM10,000 on behalf of Ugak for the event’s organising committee.