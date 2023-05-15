Speaker calls for proper decorum during DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 15): State Legislative Assembly (DUN) members have been called on to behave in an orderly and decent manner during the current DUN sitting from today until May 24.

In making the call, DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar said this is to maintain the decorum of the august House.

“The 19th DUN sitting will last for eight days, from May 15 to 24 except for May 20 and 21. I hope all members of the august House will uphold decency so that the sitting can take place in a harmonious manner.

“As this sitting commences, it is still Bulan Syawal and the celebration of Aidilfitri is still taking place and the festive mood can be felt. So, I wish all celebrants Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in his opening remarks.

Mohd Asfia also took the opportunity to wish all Buddhists “Happy Wesak”, for the celebration that fell on May 4.

He then left the chamber to usher in Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib for the opening ceremony.

Last Saturday, Mohd Asfia told a press conference that three Bills would be tabled during this sitting.

The Bills are Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023; Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill; and Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is expected to table the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023, where the first reading is scheduled for tomorrow followed by the second and third reading on May 18.

Uggah is also expected to table the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, with the first reading also scheduled for tomorrow.

The second and third reading of the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill is expected on May 18.

The Sarawak Craft Council Bill will be tabled by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah with the first, second, and third reading all expected tomorrow.

Mohd Asfia said the DUN secretariat had received a total of 375 questions from 43 honourable members, requesting both written and oral replies.