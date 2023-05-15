Taib confident Sarawak will become developed economy through PCDS 2030

KUCHING (May 15): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is confident that Sarawak will become a developed economy that all Sarawakians can be proud of through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

During his address at the opening of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today, Taib congratulated the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for being able to successfully recover the economy since the Covid-19 outbreak.

He pointed out that the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) packages amounting to RM6.7 billion has greatly helped the people affected by the pandemic.

“Many strategic development initiatives such as the digital economy have boosted Sarawak’s economy.

“I am also happy that the Sarawak government is exploring the new economy. Such strategy is capable of increasing Sarawak’s economy and revenue,” he said.

Taib also congratulated the Sarawak government as the new economy based on green technology has attracted many investments to Sarawak, apart from helping to protect and preserve the environment.

“I also welcome the Sarawak government’s efforts to increase research and development on Sarawak’s natural resources. Carbon business and research by the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre has produced new economic resources that will double not only Sarawak’s income but the talent of Sarawakians, especially in the fields of service and health.

“I also welcome the Sarawak government’s efforts to increase local food production. I believe this effort will make Sarawak a major food exporter. It can also help increase the income of farmers,” he said.

Taib pointed out that Sarawak, which practices an open economy, has provided many business opportunities and quality jobs to the people.

Therefore, he called on the people, especially the younger generation, to improve their knowledge and skills.

“This is important to increase our competitiveness to seize this opportunity. It is also important to increase income and standard of living.

“Congratulations to the Sarawak government for successfully establishing international schools, universities and skills learning institutions. Such effort is able to produce Sarawak’s quality human capital, especially for the young generation,” he said.

Taib also said that he was happy that the Sarawak government has implemented many programmes and welfare assistance for the people.

“I am also proud that welfare programmes are also implemented by non-governmental organisations, companies and individuals. We should always maintain this spirit.

“Congratulations to the Sarawak government for always being fair to all races. The rights of the people are always preserved whether in the political, economic or social fields.

“This policy is a pillar of racial unity and tolerance. Let us celebrate this unity in diversity and together make Sarawak progress and prosper so that we can live in peace for the sake of present and future generations,” he added.