Taib hopes Putrajaya will promptly resolve Sarawak’s rights issue

KUCHING (May 15): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has expressed his hope that the federal government will promptly resolve Sarawak’s demand in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, Sarawak Constitution and Federal Constitution.

“I also hope that the federal government will continue to implement development in Sarawak to improve the quality of health and education services, develop basic infrastructure, look after the welfare of Sarawak and enhance the level of security, especially in the border areas,” he said in his address at the opening of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Taib believed that close relationship between the Sarawak and federal governments will continue to bring many benefits to the people.

“I am happy with the support of the Sarawak government; a unity government has been formed. God willing, a stable government can definitely bring prosperity to the people,” he added.

Taib was also thankful that political stability has returned to the country.

“Congratulations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his wisdom in resolving Malaysia’s political turmoil. The appointment of the prime minister was able to be carried out in an orderly and peaceful manner through the formation of a unity government.

“Congratulations to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as prime minister. I am confident that the unity government led by him can develop the country towards more excellence and distinction.

