Uggah: Small Sikh community plays vital role in S’wak

KUCHING (May 15): The Sikh community has played an important role in Sarawak although it is small in number, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) minister in charge said through the years, the Sikh community has helped solidify unity in Sarawak.

“We recognise your role. Thanks to the Sikh community for the support to the government of the day,” he said at the Vaisakhi Night 2023 organised by the Sarawak Sikh Temple Association and Unifor here last night.

He said events such as Vaisakhi Night, which celebrates the Sikh New Year, provide the platform for Sarawakians to better understand each other.

As Sarawak marks its 60th anniversary of independence this year, he said events which forge understanding of other ethnic and religious groups are encouraged to promote unity and harmony in the state’s plural society.

“We have so many ethnic groups and religions, living peacefully together.

“We should not be complacent. We continue to build up this unity as we strive to become a high-income state by 2030,” he said.

Uggah also said Sarawak is lucky to have a leader who is for all races and whose policies are inclusive such as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that under the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, Abang Johari has pledged continuous support for Unifor.

“Sarawak is the only state with a unit such as Unifor.

“This year, the Premier is very kind by allocating Unifor with RM100 million. The state government will assist to make sure that the facilities needed by each religious group, including schools, are built,” he said.

He added the upcoming Unifor Complex at Jalan Ong Ting Swee here will be a landmark of Sarawak’s inclusive policies.

The RM63.6 million project, which is scheduled for completion in July next year, will have facilities including hall for meetings and spaces for non-Islamic religious bodies that may need offices, he said.

“The Premier is very supportive by approving RM80 million to implement the project,” Uggah said.