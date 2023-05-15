UMS wins most number of gold medals in ITEX 2023

KOTA KINABALU (May 15): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) made history by winning the most number of gold awards at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2023.

UMS entered the competition with 20 ground-breaking innovations, which earned them 13 gold prizes, six silver awards and four special awards.

UMS attributed these achievements to the dedication and trainings inspired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Hj Mansor and the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Prof Ir Dr Rosalam Hj Sarbatly.

“In addition to the impressive medal count, UMS also won several special awards. Assoc Prof Dr Jidon @ Adrian Janaun won the Malaysia Innovative Product Award (MIPA) in the Equipment, Electronics, Machinery category for his innovation, the Residual Oil Extractor (ROE).

“He also won the Best Invention Award (Top 3 Grand Winner) for the same product.

“Other special award winner from UMS include Dr Norhayati Ayob, who won the Best Invention Award in the Household Product category for her innovation, the Lapohan Artistry,” said UMS in a statement here on Monday.

With such a remarkable achievement, UMS has once again proven its commitment to innovation and research.

“Congratulations to all the winners and UMS for their outstanding performance at ITEX 2023.

“UMS, through the Innovation and Commercialisation Management Centre (ICMC), will continue the efforts to translate the awards to commercialisation,” the statement added.

ITEX is an annual exhibition that brings together inventors, innovators and technology entrepreneurs from around the world to showcase their products and services.

It is one of the largest exhibitions of its kind in Southeast Asia that was held on May 11-12 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.