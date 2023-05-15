Upgrading of utilities, connectivity infrastructures in Lawas ongoing, assures Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 15): Road, electricity, water and telecommunication infrastructure facilities in Lawas would continue to be upgraded, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has assured.

In connection to this, he said the first package for the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) project had already kicked off, with the subsequent package to follow suit.

In addition, he said the road works under the Pan Borneo Highway development that was cancelled during the federal administration under Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be reinstated, covering the stretch from Miri through Brunei and directly to Limbang and Lawas.

“Also in our planning, we will continue efforts to build a road up to the Indonesian border from Ba Kelalan.

“In fact, the Malaysian and Indonesian governments have already agreed on the development in the northern region, namely Ba Kelalan and Long Midang,” he said in his speech for the ‘Badudun Aidilfitri – Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas di Kuching’ yesterday.

Adding on, Awang Tengah who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said by 2024, Limbang and Lawas would be connected to the State Electricity Grid.

According to him, the households across these two districts are depending on generator sets for their power supply.

“For water supply, we are trying to increase the capacity of our water treatment plants and coverage span.

“We are also focusing on the implementation of telecommunication infrastructure to increase Internet coverage,” he said.

On Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas di Kuching, Awang Tengah reminded all members of this association to always help their fellow Lawas folks coming to Kuching for education, career or medical purposes.

The event yesterday also hosted State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, and the association’s chairman Datu Dr Sanib Said.