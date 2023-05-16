Bill tabled to turn Sarawak Craft Council into state authority

KUCHING (May 16): The Sarawak Craft Council (SCC) Bill, 2023, which was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today, seeks to establish the SCC as the authority in the State for the regulation and development of craft.

During the second reading of the Bill, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak’s craft industry has grown and it is vital to formalise the SCC as the lead organisation responsible for its successful development.

“In 2004, the state government had initiated a study entitled ‘Sarawak Handicraft Industry Development Study’ and one of the critical recommendations of the study was to establish the policy and institutional framework necessary to facilitate the development of the Sarawak Handicraft Industry.

“One of the key strategies to achieve that was to restructure and empower SCC as the implementing agency,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the expectations and needs of the industry, stakeholders, public, and the government render the need to formalise SCC into a body with a legal framework through the Sarawak Craft Council Bill, 2023.

“We believe that the SCC will be a key enabler in realising the full potential of Sarawak’s craft industry and contributing to the overall socioeconomic development of the state.

“Due to its unique and complementary role to Kraftangan Malaysia, SCC will only focus specifically on the needs and aspirations of Sarawak’s craft industry,” he said.

Abdul Karim said among others, SCC will have a primary focus on preserving and promoting Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, which is distinct and unique to the region.

This includes safeguarding traditional craft techniques, knowledge, and practices integral to Sarawak’s cultural identity.

It also aims to empower and involve local communities, particularly craft artisans and practitioners, in the decision-making processes related to developing and promoting crafts.

This will ensure that the voices and interests of local stakeholders are effectively represented; fostering a sense of ownership and pride in Sarawak’s craft heritage.

He said the SCC will have the flexibility to develop and implement strategies and initiatives specifically tailored to the needs and potential of Sarawak’s craft industry.

The SCC will also outline strategies to promote the economic growth and sustainability of Sarawak’s craft industry, including fostering entrepreneurship, improving market access, and enhancing value chains.

According to Abdul Karim, this will increase livelihood opportunities for local artisans and craft practitioners, contributing to Sarawak’s overall socioeconomic development.

He pointed out that Sarawak’s crafts are important to the tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world.

SCC will be mandated to develop and implement initiatives to enhance craft tourism, such as promoting craft-based cultural events, establishing craft trails, and creating marketing platforms, he said.

“This will contribute to Sarawak’s tourism sector and generate revenue for local artisans and craft entrepreneurs,” he said.

Abdul Karim added SCC will prioritise research, innovation, and product development to elevate the quality, design, and competitiveness of Sarawak’s craft products in local and international markets.

This will include collaborations with research institutions, providing training and technical support, and facilitating access to resources and expertise for local artisans and practitioners.