‘Allah’ shouldn’t be used as ‘battleground’ but beacon of solidarity, says Peter John

KUCHING (May 16): The term ‘Allah’ should not be used as a ‘battleground’ but a beacon of solidarity, said Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF) deputy president Peter John Jaban.

Peter said this when responding to the notice of discontinuance filed by the federal Attorney-General’s Chambers on behalf of the home minister and the Malaysian government that they have withdrawn their appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s March 2021 decision, which had quashed a government ban on the use of the word Allah in all Christian publications in Malaysia.

“This decision respects the longstanding practices of the indigenous people of Sarawak, preserves racial and religious harmony of the nation and also the secular nature of the Court system in which decisions are made according to the constitution and legal precedent instead of political pressure from special interest groups.”

“This issue has been causing discord for some time, tying up an indigenous Sarawakian in Court for many years and also forcing the courts to decide ‘ownership’ of a word which has been used in good faith in East Malaysia for 400 years.”

Peter said the High Court’s ruling allowing non-Muslims to use the term has affirmed the feelings, sentiments, and appreciation of the true meaning of the word for all, especially among Sarawakian Bumiputera.

“The ruling has caused much joy among the Dayak Christian community in Sarawak and Sabah as there are some 2.6 million Christians who have been using it to refer to God in sermons, hymns, prayers, public gathering or literatures.”

He recalled that former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had made clear nearly a decade ago that using the term ‘Allah’ in a non-Muslim context has never been an issue in Sarawak.

“Now that we have a unity government and Malaysia Madani in place, it is encouraging to see that policy is becoming more inclusive to all faiths and that the Home Ministry has decided to respect the ruling of the court.

“Just as the Federal Territories Syariah Bar Council President Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu hoping that the government was not influenced by ‘any party’ to make the withdrawal, I also hope that the government will not be unduly influenced by the various religious councils or pressure groups.

“I hope that they choose instead to respect the religious freedoms enshrined in our constitution and allow the Sarawak Christians to continue in their peaceful worship.”