Bekenu man fined RM2,200 for drug abuse

MIRl (May 16): A man was fined RM2,200 in default two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted Awang Ibrahim, from Kampung Satap in Bekenu, also ordered for him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Awang was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Office on Nov 24, 2022 at 10.30am.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Awang was unrepresented by a legal counsel.