CMS: Arbitration process involving CMPI, Sesco still on-going

KUCHING (May 16): Cahya Mata Phosphates Industries (CMPI)’s arbitration process with state utilities company Syarikat Sesco Bhd (Sesco) is still ongoing, pending the appointment of the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Sarawak chairperson.

This was said by CMPI’s parent group Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) in a press statement yesterday, issued to provide updates on the development of the arbitration action between Sesco and CMPI, which was formerly known as Malaysia Phosphate Additives Sarawak Sdn Bhd.

“To recap, CMPI has referred a dispute under the power purchase agreement (PPA) dated Jan 15, 2019, to the AIAC under the dispute resolution mechanism of the PPA pertaining to a dispute on tariff type.

“Previously, CMPI had signed a PPA dated Feb 3, 2016 (the first agreement) with Sesco. This first agreement was subsequently terminated and the parties mutually agreed to enter into a new PPA governing the sale and purchase of electric power for our phosphates’ production facility in Sarawak.

“Since the signing of the PPA, the construction of the phosphates’ complex has experienced significant delays particularly during FY2020 and FY2021, due to the Covid-19-related lockdowns and border restrictions,” said CMS in the statement.

Additionally, on-site plant pre-commissioning activities had to be suspended multiple times due to the emergence of Covid-19 clusters, it added.

“Moreover, the sourcing of new raw materials was hindered by global logistics backlogs, particularly in sea freight, leading to a slower rate of procurement of the phosphates’ complex.

“The limitations brought by the pandemic greatly impacted the milestone that was set out in the PPA vis-a-vis the project commercialisation.

“Due to the above-said factors, the completion and commissioning of the phosphates’ plant experienced delays,” said CMS.

It stressed that despite attempts to resolve the dispute, Sesco remained adamant in charging CMPI a different tiered tariff that was much higher than what was supposed to be under the present condition.

“Sesco’s continued threats to CMPI had led the management to initiate the arbitration proceedings on Nov 17, 2022 and, subsequent to that, through an emergency arbitrator, securing an interim injunction restraining Sesco from terminating the electricity supply until Jan 31, 2023.”

According to CMS, the arbitration route is in accordance with the dispute resolution requirements under the PPA, and the emergency arbitrator was appointed by AIAC to preserve the existing status of the PPA and prevent unilateral action by a single party.

“Pursuant to the recent threats of termination by Sesco, CMPI again in April 2023, applied for another emergency arbitration seeking a further restrain from Sesco in terminating the power to the factory.

“The emergency arbitrator denied the request from CMPI to restrain Sesco on May 9, 2023.

“It is acknowledged by all parties that the main arbitration remains on-going, and both Sesco and CMPI have both appointed their respective arbitrators, and are currently awaiting the appointment of the third arbitrator by the AIAC.”

Its top management, said CMS, had been continuing to assert its claims and maintain that the PPA should remain in force.

“We are actively pursuing the claims through arbitration proceedings and exploring all available legal avenues to safeguard our rights.

“The group is seeking a fair resolution that upholds the integrity of the original agreement and preserves the viability of its operations. CMS assures stakeholders that it is actively addressing these challenges.”

In the audited financial statements for fiscal 2022, a contingent liability of RM266,000,000 related to the PPA had been disclosed.

However, the exact extent of the potential impact is yet to be determined pending the ongoing legal and arbitration proceedings.

CMS also confirmed its commitment to mitigating any adverse effects and ensuring that the financial stability and continuity of CMPI business operations would remain unaffected.

