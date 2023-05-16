Come up with price standardisation for crafts, Rayong tells council

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak Craft Council must come up with a price standardisation for craft products to prevent exploitation by middlemen, said Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (PSB-Engkilili).

He said the middlemen not only control the prices but also take advantage of those involved in producing the craft products.

“Our craft products are symbols of splendour and identity of the culture and beliefs of our race and the state.

“Sarawak craft products particularly the handicraft are very popular with tourists due to their uniqueness and authenticity,” he said when debating the Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Rayong, who spoke in support of the Bill, said Dayak crafts for example are very popular such as their Pua Kumbu, Baju Burie, Baju Draw, rattan mats and baskets, Terabai and many others.

As such, he suggested these products to be included in the priority list under the Sarawak Craft Council for price standardisation.

On the Sarawak Craft Council member composition, he also suggested that appointment of members should be from among those with the knowledge, experience and expertise in this field.

He also suggested the appointments for a maximum period of three years unless the minister in charge deems it is fitting to extend the service of the appointed member.

Regarding his support for the Bill, he said it is highly anticipated by the people of Sarawak, especially for those who work in the craft industry either directly or indirectly or individually either in the villages or in longhouses.

He suggested that craft skills to be included as certificate-level course in technical institutes to attract more participation from the young people.

“The scope of the Sarawak Craft Council should be widened, not just to promote craft products, but also to provide training and also to provide financial subsidy to those involved. This will definitely enable this industry to grow and increase the income and improve their economy,” he added.